Trump’s Lawyers Paid $15k in Fines for His Violations of the Gag Order

Amid endless whining, Donald Trump’s lawyers have paid the $15,000.00 in fines for his violations of the gag order.
“Trump’s lawyers have complained endlessly about Judge Engoron, his clerk, the related gag order, and the two fines Trump has now accumulated through violations thereof. But Alina Habba’s firm has now paid them both on his behalf,” Lisa Ruben pointed out above this image:
You’re probably wondering how Trump has any lawyers left after so many of them have turned on him to cut deals for themselves, but there’s always someone who’s ready to believe they’re different, they’re special, and the fame is worth the hit.
No matter how loudly Donald Trump whines on social media or the length of his endless griping about personal vendettas during “campaign” speeches, watch what he does. Watch what he does, not what he says.
He paid the fine. And this is how you know things are different this time. Donald Trump is being held accountable by someone, he can’t get out of it, his usual tricks aren’t working, and so he is left to pay the court fine like everyone else.
Listen to Sarah on the PoliticusUSA Pod on The Daily newsletter podcast here.
Sarah has been credentialed to cover President Barack Obama, then VP Joe Biden, 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and exclusively interviewed Speaker Nancy Pelosi multiple times and exclusively covered her first home appearance after the first impeachment of then President Donald Trump.
Sarah is two-time Telly award winning video producer and a member of the Society of Professional Journalists.
Connect with Sarah on Post, Mastodon @PoliticusSarah@Journa.Host, & Twitter.