Trump’s Lawyers Paid $15k in Fines for His Violations of the Gag Order

Amid endless whining, Donald Trump’s lawyers have paid the $15,000.00 in fines for his violations of the gag order.

“Trump’s lawyers have complained endlessly about Judge Engoron, his clerk, the related gag order, and the two fines Trump has now accumulated through violations thereof. But Alina Habba’s firm has now paid them both on his behalf,” Lisa Ruben pointed out above this image:

You’re probably wondering how Trump has any lawyers left after so many of them have turned on him to cut deals for themselves, but there’s always someone who’s ready to believe they’re different, they’re special, and the fame is worth the hit.

No matter how loudly Donald Trump whines on social media or the length of his endless griping about personal vendettas during “campaign” speeches, watch what he does. Watch what he does, not what he says.

He paid the fine. And this is how you know things are different this time. Donald Trump is being held accountable by someone, he can’t get out of it, his usual tricks aren’t working, and so he is left to pay the court fine like everyone else.