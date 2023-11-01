New Poll Shows Media’s Wrong About Biden As RFK Jr. Backfires On Trump

Facebook

The national media has been claiming that Democrats want a new candidate, but 94% of Democrats support Biden. However, RFK Jr. is hurting Trump.

According to the Quinnipiac University Poll:

In today’s poll, Democrats support Biden 94 – 4 percent and Republicans support Trump 94 – 4 percent. Independents are split, with 45 percent supporting Trump and 44 percent supporting Biden.

…

When the hypothetical 2024 general election matchup broadens to include environmental lawyer and anti- vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. who is running as an independent candidate, Biden receives 39 percent support, Trump receives 36 percent support, and Kennedy receives 22 percent support.

Among independents, 36 percent support Kennedy, 31 percent support Trump, and 30 percent support Biden.

It turns out that Democrats aren’t going to stay away from the polls because President Biden is the nominee.

In the Democratic primary, Biden is leading Williamson, Phillips, and Unger 77%-8%-6%-2%, so there is not an anti-Biden movement within the Democratic Party, and Democrats seem to know that Joe Biden is 80 years old, and more than three-quarters of them are fine with it.

The Quinnipiac University Poll is the second poll showing that Trump has an RFK Jr. problem. RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign is a creation of Steve Bannon and conservative media because they thought that he would take votes from Biden.

The opposite happened with RFK Jr. in the general election polling, Trump lost more support than Biden. That said, at this very early stage, RFK Jr. is more of an idea than an actual candidate to the vast majority of voters.

Trump’s trials could change the election greatly among Independent voters. If Trump is convicted of a felony, it is difficult to see Independent voters sticking with him.

There is no general election campaign yet, but the narrative that the media has been pushing about Biden and Democrats looks like it is wrong, while Donald Trump has an RFK Jr. problem.