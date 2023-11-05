Mike Johnson Has His Son Monitor His Porn Intake

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

‘Chosen by God’ Speaker Mike Johnson admitted that he has his son monitor his porn intake as his accountability partner.

Via Rolling Stone:

During a conversation on the “War on Technology” at Benton, Louisiana’s Cypress Baptist Church — unearthed by X user Receipt Maven last week — the Louisiana representative talked about how he installed “accountability software” called Covenant Eyes on his devices in order to abstain from internet porn and other unsavory websites.

“It scans all the activity on your phone, or your devices, your laptop, what have you; we do all of it,” Johnson told the panel about the app.

“It sends a report to your accountability partner. My accountability partner right now is Jack, my son. He’s 17. So he and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week. If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice. I’m proud to tell ya, my son has got a clean slate.”

What is left unsaid is that Mike Johnson apparently needs an accountability partner to keep him from watching porn. Notice that he said that his son had a clean record. Johnson didn’t mention anything about his record.

Come on, what true person who was chosen by God to be in House leadership isn’t using their teenage child to make sure that they don’t watch porn?

We all know how much supposedly Godly Republicans in red states love their pornography, so it isn’t a surprise that the more devout and Republican a man claims to be, the more likely he has many dark and repressed skeletons in his closet.

Mike Johnson exudes a super creepy Gilead vibe on the surface, but it is even worse than being off-putting. Maybe Republicans should have done some vetting before they handed Johnson the Speaker’s gavel.

The face of House Republicans is a right-wing zealot who apparently needs to be monitored so he doesn’t watch porn.

That is the sort of leadership that Republicans are providing to America.