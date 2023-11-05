Zelenskyy Calls Trump’s Bluff And Invites Him To Ukraine

Facebook

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has invited Donald Trump to Ukraine in a move that calls Trump’s bluff that he can end the war in 24 hours.

Zelenskyy said on NBC’s Meet The Press when asked about Trump’s claim that he can end the war in 24 hours:

Former President Trump said that about 24 hours, that he can manage it and finish the war. For me, what can I say? So he’s very welcome as well. President Biden was here, and he – I think he understood some details which you can understand only being here. So I invite President Trump.

If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes – yes, 24 minutes; not more. Yes. Not more. Twenty-four minutes to explain President Trump that he can’t manage this war. He can’t bring peace because of the Putin. If, but always there is an “if,” If he’s not trying and if he’s not ready to give our territory for this terrible man, for the Putin, if you are not ready to give it, if you are not ready to give our independence, he – he – he can’t manage it. Yes.

Video:

Zelenskyy invites Trump to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/uy2kdEmZBM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2023

The odds of Trump going to Ukraine are zero. The odds of Trump setting the war in Ukraine without giving Ukraine to Russia are also zero.

Zelenskyy was calling Trump out for promising something that he has no intention of ever delivering. President Biden has gone to two war zones during his presidency so far. Trump had to be shamed into going to visit US troops when he was president, so it is unlikely that the former president would ever set foot in Ukraine.

Trump’s plan to end the war in Ukraine quickly seems to be to give Putin whatever he wants, and Zelenskyy, by extending the invitation, called Trump out.