Donald Trump Tries to Justify His Plot to Steal the 2020 Election Before His Fraud Trial Testimony

Former Republican president Donald Trump is set to testify Monday morning in New York in a civil case that threatens his business empire, but that didn’t stop him from spending Sunday evening spiraling on Social Media about how former Vice President Mike Pence should have stolen the election he lost for him.

Sunday evening:

60 Minutes? So, if the Vice President didn’t have the power to act (Sending votes back to Legislatures for rechecking and rapid approval, UNLESS THEY FOUND FRAUD, OR SOMETHING WRONG WITH THE VOTE COUNTING!), why did the RINOS & Democrats get together and CHANGE THE LAW so that (A) Vice President in the future wouldn’t do what these people said he couldn’t do? If he couldn’t do it, they would not have changed the law. Those same people would have told you, but only AFTER the Election, that a V.P. HAD the right to send them back to the States for recertification, and they didn’t like that, so they changed the law, taking away that right. I disagree because if Fraud is found, fix it! 60 Minutes: “Last year, Democrats and Republicans past an Electoral Count Law. It now CLARIFIES a Vice President’s role is to read, not judge, the votes.” The fact that they had to CLARIFY THE LAW means that there was UNCERTAINTY, which means that it was open to INTERPRETATION. It could have been done!

Monday morning (this is but one of the many offerings of his rantings):

Getting ready to head to the Downtown Lower Manhattan Courthouse to testify in one of the many cases that were instigated and brought by my POLITICAL OPPONENT, Crooked Joe Biden, through agencies and surrogates, for purposes of ELECTION INTERFERENCE. This is the first time this method of cheating in an election has been so blatantly used in the USA as a POLITICAL WEAPON! Mostly done in Third World Countries. Got a really Biased, Nasty, Club controlled, but often overturned, Judge, a Racist, Evil, and Corrupt Attorney General, BUT A CASE THAT, ACCORDING TO ALMOST ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS, HAS ZERO MERIT. A dark day for our Country. WITCH HUNT!

Trump’s point about the Electoral Count Act reform seems to be something about why did Democrats and Republicans pass an update to the Electoral Count Act if Pence didn’t have the power to act to steal the election for him based on lies?

The answer to this is twofold. One: There was no justification for Pence to assume control of the joint session. The only reason for him to do so would have been to steal the election based on lies by exploiting an arcane election law. That is to say, the only reason for Pence to assume control would have been to change the outcome of the 2020 election against the will of the people in what experts have called the most secure election in U.S. history.

Democrats and Republicans changed the law to make it extra clear in the future so another wanna-be dictator couldn’t try what Trump tried again. The reform was led by Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin along with members of the House January 6 committee.

The reform clarified that the popular vote from each state is protected from manipulation and that Congress cannot just decide who won a presidential election when it comes to counting the votes.

Two: Trump lawyer John Eastman’s memo revealed that their theory to get Pence to overturn the election was not based on the Electoral Count Act at all, so Trump’s rantings about it are all the more misplaced.

Eastman suggested that the ECA be ignored, claiming it was unconstitutional. As Greg Sargent explained in the Washington Post:

“As Eastman’s memo claims, “all the members of Congress can do is watch.”

The theory also extrapolates from this the idea that the Electoral Count Act, or ECA — the 1887 law setting the process for counting and resolving disputes over electors — is unconstitutional. Why? Because it gives Congress that role, and the 12th Amendment supposedly gives it only to the vice president.

In the coup memo theory, this should have allowed Pence to disregard the ECA as unconstitutional. Pence could unilaterally delay the count of electors, then a few swing states won by Biden could have decided the voting was illegitimate and sent new electors for Trump, and then Pence could unilaterally decide the dispute by refusing to count either set of electors. Trump wins.”

Sargent pointed to work by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, which revealed that Pence was trying to make Trump’s coup plot work, but his advisers found it didn’t hold up even a little bit.

Donald Trump is still ranting about the 2020 election and claiming it was stolen when it was not stolen. He tried to steal it. Today he goes to court to try to save his business empire after years of fraud were exposed. He also faces 91 criminal indictments and has been found liable for both rape and fraud. This person is the leader of the Republican Party.