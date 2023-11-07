Republican Who Rejected Election Lies is Called Best-Performing Statewide Republican in Kentucky

Good news for democracy.
In Kentucky, all eyes are on the super close gubernatorial race, but the race for Secretary of State has just been called and it went to a Republican who beat election deniers in the Republican primary. He has been referred to as “The best-performing statewide GOP candidate in KY” by the Washington Post’s The Fix writer Aaron Blake.
Daniel Nichanian, Editor-in-chief and founder of BoltsMag, called it:
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, wins reelection.
Very unsurprising, but interesting context: Adams beat election deniers in GOP primary, hitting back on conspiracies. He faced a Dem challenger who argued for expanding ballot access further.
The best-performing statewide GOP candidate in KY:
Secretary of State Michael Adams, who strongly rejected stolen-election talk and turned aside a primary challenge
He’s at 61%.
GOP AG candidate at 58%.
Cameron at 47%.
So this is not a surprise, but in a race the national media referred to as a bellwether, it’s notable that the trend against election deniers is continuing in Kentucky. It’s also rather interesting that he is the being called the best-performing statewide Republican.
U.S. House Republicans just elected an election denier to U.S. House Speaker.
Listen to Sarah on the PoliticusUSA Pod on The Daily newsletter podcast here.
Sarah has been credentialed to cover President Barack Obama, then VP Joe Biden, 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and exclusively interviewed Speaker Nancy Pelosi multiple times and exclusively covered her first home appearance after the first impeachment of then President Donald Trump.
Sarah is two-time Telly award winning video producer and a member of the Society of Professional Journalists.
Connect with Sarah on Post, Mastodon @PoliticusSarah@Journa.Host, & Twitter.