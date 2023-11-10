Joe Biden Releases A Must See Ad Blasting Trump For Lying To Autoworkers

Facebook

President Biden is out with a tough new ad reminding America that Trump lied to autoworkers while Biden delivers.

A narrator says in the ad, “He says he stands with autoworkers, but as president, Donald Trump passed tax breaks for his rich friends while automakers shuttered their plants in the U. S. lost manufacturing jobs. Joe Biden said he’d stand up for workers and he’s delivering passing laws that are increasing wages and creating good paying jobs. Manufacturing is coming back to America because Joe Biden doesn’t just talk. He delivers.”

Watch the ad:

A theme is shaping up from the Biden campaign. Part of the message is going to be that while Donald Trump talks, President Biden delivers. It is a nifty way of delivering the double message that Trump is full of hot air, and talking up President Biden’s record of accomplishments.

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said, “Donald Trump will lie and say he supports unions and American autoworkers, but the reality is he doesn’t care about working people. He sees the world from Park Avenue, not an assembly plant floor, and his record reflects it. Under Trump, plants shuttered and good-paying jobs were shipped overseas as he ceded the EV future to China. President Biden is actually delivering, helping to bring hundreds of thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs back home to America and standing with workers as the most pro-union president in U.S. history. He’s focused on rebuilding the economy from the bottom up and middle out because he knows it’s the middle class and unions who built this country — not the ultra-wealthy and corporations.”

Trump tried to play the faux blue-collar populist during the UAW strike and it failed because Joe Biden is a real blue-collar populist who was welcomed on the picket line by autoworkers.

The Biden campaign has come up with an ad that separates Donald Trump’s fiction from Joe Biden’s fact.