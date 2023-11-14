James Comer Melts Down When He Gets Confronted With His Shady Business Deals

Facebook

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) confronted House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) about his shady business deals with his brother, and Comer didn’t take it well.

Comer said to Jared Moskowitz, “You all continue to, you look like a smurf here, just going around and all this stuff. Now listen.”

Moskowitz said, “You have gone on TV and said the president did something illegal. You’re doing stuff with your brother. The American people have the same questions. Why should they believe you?..You go on Fox News and we have no idea. We’re supposed to take your word for it. But when the president says something, he’s not telling the truth.”

Comer later called Moskowitz a liar, so Moskowitz asked Comer to sit for a deposition, “I think the American people have lots of questions, Mr. Chairman, and perhaps you should sit maybe for a deposition.”

Video:

Comer lost it when the shoe was put on the other foot and he was confronted with his own hypocrisy. Chairman Comer has already shown that he has zero credibility, but the exchange with Moskowitz revealed that he also has very thin skin.

Chair Comer looks like a classic example of someone who can dish it out, but can’t take it. The tables have been turned. Comer is on the defensive. He has zero evidence that President Biden did anything wrong, but there is ample proof that Comer spent decades using his political power to benefit himself and his family.

If anyone needs to be investigated, it’s James Comer.

