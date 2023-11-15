House Oversight Democrats Demand James Comer Subpoena Rudy Giuliani

Facebook

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) appears to be subpoenaing everyone who ever met Joe Biden, but Democrats on the committee want him to subpoena Rudy Giuliani.

Oversight Committee Democrats said in a statement:

NEW: A spokesperson for Oversight Committee Democrats issued the following statement on Committee Republicans’ latest interview request in their sham investigation into President Biden. https://t.co/Vov23weAqA pic.twitter.com/sikvoIEtY7 — Oversight Committee Democrats (@OversightDems) November 15, 2023

Earlier, Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani’s right-hand man in the effort to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden, provided a letter to the Oversight Committee debunking the Burisma Russia misinformation that is the backbone of Comer’s investigation.

Rudy Giuliani is the mule that the Russians used to get the Burisma false information into the Republican Party.

Comer has refused to acknowledge the ample evidence that President Biden did nothing wrong. Republicans on the Oversight Committee will only mention Giuliani’s name to falsely claim that their investigation has nothing to do with Trump’s former lawyer.

Republicans can’t escape the Giuliani stench surrounding their sham investigation, and Democrats are not about to allow them to get off the hook.

James Comer is trying to invent a Joe Biden scandal, but all roads continue to lead back to former president Donald Trump and his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

