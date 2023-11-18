You Can Now Legally Call Donald Trump An Insurrectionist

Facebook

A court in Colorado found that Donald Trump incited an insurrection against the United States of America, which means you can call Trump an insurrectionist.

The Court ruled:

The Court concludes that Trump acted with the specific intent to incite political violence and direct it at the Capitol with the purpose of disrupting the electoral certification. Trump cultivated a culture that embraced political violence through his consistent endorsement of the same. He responded to growing threats of violence and intimidation in the lead-up to the certification by amplifying his false claims of election fraud. He convened a large crowd on the date of the certification in Washington, D.C., focused them on the certification process, told them their country was being stolen from them, called for strength and action, and directed them to the Capitol where the certification was about to take place.

When the violence began, he took no effective action, disregarded repeated calls to intervene, and pressured colleagues to delay the certification until roughly three hours had passed, at which point he called for dispersal, but not without praising the mob and again endorsing the use of political violence. The evidence shows that Trump not only knew about the potential for violence, but that he actively promoted it and, on January 6, 2021, incited it. His inaction during the violence and his later endorsement of the violence corroborates the evidence that his intent was to incite violence on January 6, 2021 based on his conduct leading up to and on January 6, 2021.

Trump was only able to stay on the ballot in Colorado because the Court also found that since the President Of The United States isn’t one of the federal officers listed in Article 14 Section 3 of the Constitution, it does not apply to Trump in this case.

In reality, the courts and state elected officials who supervise elections are very reluctant to establish the precedent of removing candidates from the presidential ballot.

The effort to get Trump disqualified is a long-shot bid that could be better served by waiting until after Trump is potentially convicted of crimes against the United States.

The big news is that Trump has been legally found to have incited an insurrection against the United States.

So far, the courts have legally found that Trump is a rapist, a fraudster, and now an insurrectionist.

The former president is also the face of the Republican Party, and Democrats should have a field day running against a court-verified enemy of America.

