You Can Now Legally Call Trump A Fraud

A New York judge has ruled that Trump committed fraud for years by overvaluing his assets to get loans, as the former president is legally a fraudster.

The AP reported:



A judge has ruled that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.

Judge Arthur Engoron, ruling Tuesday in a civil lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general, found that the former president and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.

Trump has exaggerated his net worth. His “business empire” is based on fraud and lies. Donald Trump was never a great businessman. He was a criminal who was stealing from banks and others by exaggerating the value of his assets and net worth.

The former president probably would have gotten away with this criminal enterprise, although the decision today was in a civil case, if he would have never gotten into politics. Trump could have gone on defrauding banks and insurance companies for years. His family could have continued to engage in fraud, but now no bank in their right mind should lend any member of the Donald Trump family a dime.

With 91 criminal felony counts against him currently, Donald Trump has bigger problems. However, the failed former one term president is a fraud, and is going to try to fool voters again in 2024.

The good news is that you can now legally call Donald Trump a rapist and a fraud.