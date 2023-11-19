Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Has To Be Eliminated

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said that Trump is unfit, a threat to our democracy should never see public office again, and should be eliminated.
Rep. Goldman said while discussing Trump telling Jon Karl that he wanted to go to the Capitol on 1/6:
Video:
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) on Trump, “At this point that man cannot see public office again. He is not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy, and he has to be eliminated.” pic.twitter.com/SKoB9Ff30V
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 19, 2023
Rep. Goldman was correct. Trump’s rhetoric is becoming more dangerous. It appears that if Trump can’t win an election legitimately, he is willing to try to attempt to repeat 1/6 and seize the presidency by force.
Trump made his autocratic vision clear when he occupied the White House. The only difference between then and now is that the former president is more explicit in telling the nation exactly what he would do if he returned to power.
Donald Trump is the most significant domestic threat to democracy since the Civil War, and the way for the nation to eliminate the Trump threat is to convict him of his crimes and then reject him at the ballot box in 2024.
Jason is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association