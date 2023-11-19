Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Has To Be Eliminated

Facebook

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said that Trump is unfit, a threat to our democracy should never see public office again, and should be eliminated.

Rep. Goldman said while discussing Trump telling Jon Karl that he wanted to go to the Capitol on 1/6:

Well, look. He says I would be well received because he knows that the people that were there are his supporters who he riled up and incited to invade and riot at the Capitol and try to disrupt the proper counting of the electoral votes — so every time he talks, he is putting himself into a bigger criminal hole.

That’s not his objective. His objective is purely political at this point. Politics don’t work in a courtroom, as I think he’s finding out, in the New York Attorney General’s case. In New York, the civil case. And that’s going to continue in his criminal trials.

But his rhetoric is really getting dangerous. More and more dangerous. We saw what happened on January 6th, when he used his inflammatory rhetoric now, and his recent truth social post is incredibly, incredibly scary for anyone that might be trying to work in government. And it is just unquestionable at this point that man cannot see public office again. He is not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy, and he has to be eliminated.

Video:

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) on Trump, “At this point that man cannot see public office again. He is not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy, and he has to be eliminated.” pic.twitter.com/SKoB9Ff30V — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 19, 2023

Rep. Goldman was correct. Trump’s rhetoric is becoming more dangerous. It appears that if Trump can’t win an election legitimately, he is willing to try to attempt to repeat 1/6 and seize the presidency by force.

Trump made his autocratic vision clear when he occupied the White House. The only difference between then and now is that the former president is more explicit in telling the nation exactly what he would do if he returned to power.

Donald Trump is the most significant domestic threat to democracy since the Civil War, and the way for the nation to eliminate the Trump threat is to convict him of his crimes and then reject him at the ballot box in 2024.

