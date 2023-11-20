Ad Execs Warn Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino to Resign Now to Save Her Reputation

Facebook

Ad companies warned CEO Linda Yaccarino that instead of desperately trying to lure companies back to the platform even as Musk continued his hate tweeting, she should save herself by resigning.

“Forbes has confirmed that Yaccarino has been contacted by a groundswell of leading advertising executives who questioned why she is risking her reputation to shield Musk’s behavior—and suggested that she could make a statement about racism and antisemitism by stepping down. She has so far resisted their entreaties, sources said,” Forbes reported.

After Elon Musk’s blatant antisemitism on “X”, ad companies dropped the hate-filled, hard-right social media app. Musk not only amplifies the so called “great replacement” conspiracy theory, but he reinstated accounts of accused sex traffickers, rapists, bigots who target the LGBTQ community and neo-Nazis who had been banned under previous ownership.

X also seemingly reinstated an account that uses the “n” word spelled out to promote a racist dating site, whose profile claims it has been banned and blocked on all of the other major social media platforms, including Twitter, ” FB/Tw/GG/Reddit/Insta/Pintst block our posts/ads. YT deleted our account.”

Additionally, users say reports of such accounts, including ads, are often not even granted a response. The post in question is still up today, but now a user has to click on it to view it, which suggests that after reviewing the report, X determined that using the full “N” word in a clearly ugly and racist post is not worthy of a post removal, let alone a ban.

Meanwhile, Yaccarino put her reputation on the line by making transparently false statements that amount to propaganda, such as her November 16 tweet reading: “X’s point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone should STOP across the board — I think that’s something we can and should all agree on. When it comes to this platform — X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There’s no place for it anywhere in the world — it’s ugly and wrong. Full stop.”

Yaccarino seems poised to go down with the ship. Perhaps the right wing agenda is enough to satisfy her and she sees her reputation as something that can always be laundered later.