Even Florida Can’t Stand Matt Gaetz

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has his eyes on running for governor, but the people of Florida gave him just a 21% approval rating.

The Pensacola News Journal reported:

A poll from the Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab released last week showed that 57% of Florida voters disapproved of Gaetz’s performance as a member of Congress.

…

The poll was conducted between Oct. 27 and Nov. 11, which means the poll captured the feeling of Florida voters just after Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson was named House Speaker after Gaetz led the effort to remove former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from office.

…

The poll said only 21% of voters approved of Gaetz’s performance, while 8% were neutral and 14% didn’t know.

Matt Gaetz’s jihad to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker appears to have backfired on him. The downside of burning it all to the ground chaos politics is that the chaos monger usually gets taken down in the hurricane as well. Gaetz wants to be the next governor of Florida after Ron DeSantis’s second term ends.

As governor, it is a safe assumption that Rep. Gaetz would then turn his eyes to the White House for a 2028 presidential run when the Oval Office would be without an incumbent who could run again,

However, it appears that Matt Gaetz and his political ambitions might be going nowhere, as even the people of Florida can see through the congressman Kevin McCarthy claimed has no actual ideology or agenda.

It looks more likely that Matt Gaetz will end up with a gig on Fox News or Newsmax than ever be the governor of Florida.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.