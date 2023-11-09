It Sounds Like Kevin McCarthy Is Trying To Get Matt Gaetz And Nancy Mace Out Of The House

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Kevin McCarthy is still bitter and is now trying to get revenge on Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Nancy Mace (R-SC) for voting to boot him out of the speakership.

McCarthy was asked by CNN’s Manu Raju, “Matt Gaetz. You’ve been mentioning a lot. How much would the Republican Party benefit if you were no longer a member of the House, in your opinion?”

The former speaker answered, “Oh, tremendously. I mean, people have to earn the right to be here. And, I just think from, I mean, he’ll admit to you personally is he doesn’t have a conservative bent in his philosophy, and just the nature of what he focuses on.”

McCarthy was later asked if Rep. Mace will have a hard time winning reelection, and he said, “Yeah, I don’t, well, not because of this. I mean, if you’ve watched her, just her Philosophy and the flip-flopping, I, I don’t believe she wins. re-election. I don’t think she’ll probably have earned the right to get re-elected.”

Video:

Will Kevin McCarthy try to do anything to get Gaetz and Mace out of the House? Gaetz is eyeing a run for Florida governor after DeSantis’s second term ends, but McCarthy was the top fundraiser for the House Republican Party. If he wanted to, he could throw a lot of resources behind primary challengers for Mace and Gaetz.

McCarthy is still bitter about getting booted, and it feels like he is sticking around the House to complain about losing his job.