Gavin Newsom Is Crushing Ron DeSantis As Sean Hannity Helplessly Watches

Sean Hannity is trying to tilt the debate between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom toward DeSantis, but Newsom is still crushing DeSantis.

Border security should have been a DeSantis strength, but then Newsom did this:

Gavin Newsom crushes Ron DeSantis, "You are trolling folks and trying to play political games so you can out-Trump Trump. How is that going for you, Ron? You are down 41 points in your own home state." pic.twitter.com/1vFaLGZj7D — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 1, 2023

Governor Newsom said, “I support border security. You are trolling folks and trying to play political games so you can out-Trump Trump. How is that going for you, Ron? You are down 41 points in your own home state.”

Hannity grew frustrated that he couldn’t get Newsom to buy into the Fox News framing on the border:

Newsom said, “I support the $14 billion package that includes 2300 border agents. It also includes $850 million in the technology for border security. You hear nothing from Ron DeSantis. You hear nothing, Sean, I respectfully. You hear nothing from the Republican party. They play politics..

Newsom then hit DeSantis with the claim that he supported Obama’s border amnesty. DeSantis squeaked back that Newsom was lying.

Ron DeSantis has spent the debate playing hysterical culture warrior, while Gavin Newsom is the reasonable voice not jumping out his lifted shoes and trying to scare the bejesus out of viewers. This debate is a very one sided affair and not in the way that Sean Hannity and Fox News were hoping for.

DeSantis just doesn’t measure up.

