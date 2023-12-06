Biden Puts Congressional Republicans On Blast Over Ukraine Aid

Facebook

President Biden blasted Congressional Republicans for holding aid for Ukraine hostage and jeopardizing national security.

Biden said at the White House:

I’d like to speak to you today about an urgent responsibility that Congress has to uphold the national security needs of the United States and quite frankly, of our partners as well. This cannot wait. Congress needs to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine before they break for the holiday. Frankly. I think it’s stunning that we’ve gotten to this point in the first place. Well, Congress Republicans in Congress were willing to give Putin the greatest gift he could hope for and abandon our global leadership, not just Ukraine, but beyond that. We’ve all seen the brutality that Putin has inflicted on Ukraine, invading another country, trying to subjugate his neighbors to his iron rule, committing atrocities, atrocities against Ukrainian civilians trying to plunge them into the cold and darkness of winter by bombing their electrical grid. So they don’t have any heat during the winter or electricity for that matter.

Kidnapping thousands of Ukraine, thousands of Ukrainian Children from their parents and families and keeping them in Russia. Russian forces are committing war crimes. It’s as simple as that. It’s stunning who is prepared to walk away from holding Putin accountable for this behavior. Who among us is really prepared to do that. You know, for the better part of two years, the brave people of Ukraine have denied Russia a victory on the battlefield. They’ve defeated Vladimir Putin’s ambition to dominate Ukraine and the people of the United States can and should take pride. They should take pride and we’ve enabled Ukraine’s success. Thanks to the steady supply of weapons and ammunition, we provided them together with our partners and our allies. I just did a meeting with the G7, which was one of the issues we discussed. All the European leaders. We are prepared to stay with us, stay with Ukraine and our European friends are as well who in the United States are prepared to walk away from that. I tell you, I’m not prepared to walk away and I don’t think the American people are either. If Putin takes Ukraine, he won’t stop there.

Video:

Biden rips congressional Republicans on Ukraine funding, “Frankly. I think it’s stunning that we’ve gotten to this point in the first place. WeRepublicans in Congress are willing to give Putin the greatest gift he could hope for and abandon our global leadership.” pic.twitter.com/GnUJstTw0U — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 6, 2023

Republicans are helping Putin by trying to hold Ukraine aid hostage for what is a failed border policy. The border bill that House and Senate Republicans are trying to extort from Democratic members of Congress and the President reflects Trump’s border policies that were a massive failure during his presidency.

President Biden is correct. Republicans are helping Putin and jeopardizing America by blocking Ukraine aid. Putin will not be appeased. He will not stop at Ukraine. The Russian authoritarian will attack a NATO country, and then the congressional Republican hostage taking will be responsible for getting American troops potentially involved in a war with Russia.

