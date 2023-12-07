Trump Crushed As Rachel Maddow And Liz Cheney Draw Many Viewers As Hannity Townhall

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump is not the ratings draw he used to be, and the biggest evidence yet is that Rachel Maddow’s interview with Liz Cheney drew the same number of viewers as his Hannity town hall.

Fox News was bragging about the viewership for the Trump/Hannity interview:

Fox News is touting its ratings for Hannity’s town hall with Trump – notable for a few reasons. First, Trump is not the massive ratings magnet that he used to be. Hannity + Trump drew 3.2 million viewers on Tuesday; Hannity usually draws 2 million plus on his own. pic.twitter.com/Bxm2eODkDp — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 6, 2023

The number of people who watched Trump’s town hall on Hannity was 3.16 million viewers. The number of people who watched Rachel Maddow’s interview with Liz Cheney was 3.15 million viewers. Both networks rounded up to claim an audience of 3.2 million viewers.

The viewership numbers illustrate that there is no Trump-supporting silent majority, at least when it comes to TV viewers. Hannity is the most watched conservative in primetime, and even he could not boost Trump out of his ratings stagnation.

On the MSNBC side, the ability of Rachel Maddow and Liz Cheney to equal Trump and Hannity suggests that there are just as many cable news watchers out there who will vote for Trump as those who will.

Donald Trump is no longer a ratings machine, and the fact that so many people refuse to forget about the 1/6 attack equals a double whammy for Republicans who are looking ahead to 2024.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.