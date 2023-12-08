With Misery On Their Faces, Fox Panel Struggles To Discuss Strong Biden Jobs Report

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Maria Bartiromo’s Fox Business panel looked miserable as they struggled to discuss another strong Biden jobs report.

Video:

it's time for my favorite Friday tradition — Maria Bartiromo having to cope with announcing another strong jobs report pic.twitter.com/bsOIQToEwe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2023

This is the jobs report that Fox is so dejected about:

Strong jobs report across the board: –199k job (above expectations)

–Unemployment rate down & participation up

–Hours up

–Strong wage growth pic.twitter.com/TpLzBZJBRI — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) December 8, 2023

Fox is so bummed because as Mark Zandi tweeted:

Amazing! The job market’s performance is extraordinary. From today’s job report: lots of jobs, steadfastly low unemployment, sturdy non-inflationary wage growth, rising participation and boomy labor force growth. Nothing in today’s report suggests recession. Just the opposite. — Mark Zandi (@Markzandi) December 8, 2023

There is no sign of a recession. The economy is moving in the opposite direction of a recession. Just as they were in 2022, Republicans were counting on a recession to win the election in 2024. Donald Trump keeps delivering his talking points that make him sound delusional as he talks about how bad the economy is and how much better it was when he was president.

But the polls is the refrain that comes from Republicans and the media, the sour numbers on the economy are driven by gas prices and inflation, and both of these pocketbook issues are on the decline. What voters think of the economy in October 2024 will be much more important than their feelings in December 2023.

If the economy continues on its current trajectory it will be a Biden and Democratic strength next year.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.