Biden Has Made The GOP Border Blow Up Backfire On Republicans

By signaling that he is ready to make a border deal, President Biden has turned the Ukraine hostage-taking into a Republican backfire.

Kristen Welker on Meet The Press framed the issue as:



NBC News has learned that the White House is expecting to ramp up its outreach to Capitol Hill this week. but a senior administration official is making it clear the engagement will be dependent on having a clear framework on border negotiations to work from and that hasn’t yet emerged. Earlier this week, President Biden signaled he is ready to make a deal.

PRES. JOE BIDEN:

I am willing to make significant compromises on the border. We need to fix the broken border system. It is broken.

The media is catching on that the problem here is not President Biden. The President is ready to make a deal, but before an agreement can be reached, Republicans have to devise a framework for what they want. Ukraine aid is the government funding situation all over again. Republicans want something, but they can’t agree on what it is, so in the meantime, the United States, Ukraine, and the rest of the world watch the congressional GOP fumble around.

The issue has quickly turned on Republicans. Biden caused the GOP ploy to backfire by being willing to negotiate. The President has exposed the pro-Putin Republicans as only wanting to make sure that Ukraine gets nothing.

The congressional Republican position is playing well at the Kremlin, Mar-a-Lago, and on Fox News, but it turning into another self-inflicted wound for the GOP at home.

