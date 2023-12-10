Mitt Romney Shatters The House Republican Biden Impeachment Argument

Facebook

Sen. Mitt Romney’s blunt statement that Republicans have no evidence to impeach President Biden was shattering to the House GOP.

Transcript:

WELKER: Have you seen any evidence that President Biden has committed high crimes and misdemeanors?

ROMNEY: No I don’t see any evidence of that at all. I think before you begin an impeachment inquiry you ought to have some evidence, some inclination that there’s been wrongdoing, and so far there’s nothing of that nature that has been provided.

WELKER: So are you opposed to the impeachment inquiry?

ROMNEY: Well if I were in the House I’d vote against it, unless they were able to bring forward evidence that suggests that there were a high crime or misdemeanor that had been committed, but so far that hasn’t been the case.

Video:

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Biden impeachment, “I haven’t seen any evidence of that at all. Before you begin an impeachment inquiry, you should have some inclination that there is wrongdoing, and so far, there’s nothing of that nature that has been provided.” pic.twitter.com/fbJ9aUnJLe — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 10, 2023

Sen. Romney went on to remind House Republicans that people aren’t responsible for the behavior of their adult kids and grandkids.

House Republicans have no evidence that President Biden did anything wrong. Senate Republicans know that there is no evidence that the President did anything impeachable.

Since MAGA is running the House, they are going to do everything in their power to authorize an impeachment investigation about nothing, and as Sen. Romney’s comments demonstrate, any potential impeachment trial will die in the Senate, because there is no basis for Biden impeachment.

