Kate Cox Has Left Texas To Get The Abortion She Needs

Lawyers for Kate Cox have said that she has left the state to get the abortion that she needs for her health and well-being.

The AP reported:

A pregnant Texas woman who sought court permission for an abortion in an unprecedented challenge to one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S. has left the state to obtain the procedure, her attorneys said Monday.

The announcement came as Kate Cox, 31, was awaiting a ruling from the Texas Supreme Court over whether she could legally obtain an abortion under narrow exceptions to the state’s ban. A judge gave Cox permission last week but that decision was put on hold by the state’s all-Republican high court.

“Her health is on the line. She’s been in and out of the emergency room and she couldn’t wait any longer,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which was representing Cox.

It is unknown where Cox went to have the procedure. Texas counties have been passing local laws that ban women from traveling to have an abortion.

Will Texas attempt to prosecute Kate Cox for having an abortion? Will Cox and her family return to Texas?

As Sarah Jones wrote:

Every single story like Kate’s tells the lie behind the “pro-life” mantra. It tells the story of the real reason behind the Republican push against abortion: Control of women.

It also belies the claim Republicans are desperately trying to make for 2024, which is that their abortion bans are not harmful to mothers, that they are not brutal monsters seeking to inflict torture on women and girls. Kate’s story tells the truth about these bans: The bans are all about women and girls having no authority over their own bodies.

The state of Texas was trying to force Kate Cox to give to a baby that would either be stillborn or die shortly after birth. Cox would have been left sterile if she had the baby. Her health was suffering, and the message from Republicans in Texas was that she had no rights.

This is Republican America.

Land of the free?

Not for women.

