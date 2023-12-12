James Comer Calls The American People Low IQ For Not Buying Biden Impeachment

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said that people like CNN’s Jake Tapper who question his impeachment investigation are part of a ‘low IQ audience.’

Video of Comer:

The problem isn’t that Comer’s investigation lacks evidence and makes no sense. The problem is that the American people are too stupid to comprehend his investigation.

Chair Comer has used the low IQ excuse before.

Comer has claimed that MSNBC isn’t covering his impeachment investigation because the network’s viewers are low IQ, “The media knows that, but they’re just not covering it. Then you have the liberal media, like MSNBC, with their low IQ audience that are sitting there, and they’re being told bad things about me and other members because we have the audacity to investigate, so we’re having to go against a hostile media, a media that’s turned a blind eye.”

On some ways, Comer’s comments are typical conspiracy theory excuse making. Conspiracy theorists always tout themselves as the people with the special intellect who can and understand what others can’t.

Every time that Rep. Comer starts to insult the intelligence of the American people, it is a symbol of his frustration that his BS hasn’t caught on with a broader audience.

The American people aren’t dumb. James Comer is upset that Americans aren’t as dumb as he thinks they are. The BS isn’t working, so James Comer is insulting the intelligence of those who aren’t buying it.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.