Nikki Haley Gets Outed As An Abortion Fraud

Nikki Haley was asked about the Kate Cox case in Texas, and her answer revealed that her moderate language on abortion is a fraud.

Video:

Q: Kate Cox was forbidden from having an abortion even though her doctor said it might jeopardize her fertility & the fetus was unlikely to survive. Do you disagree with that? Haley: I think overturning Roe v. Wade was the right thing and I appreciate that Texas banned abortion pic.twitter.com/JsG6Gk4ZH5 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 17, 2023



Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

KARL: That’s a good question which we have asked.

But let me move on. We had the Texas Supreme Court abortion occasion, really kind of a tragic case. Kate Cox, the Supreme Court ruled that she could not have an abortion, even though her doctor said that her health was in danger, it might jeopardize her ability to have children in the future. That the baby — the fetus was almost certainly not going to survive.

Did you — you disagreed with that decision by the Texas Supreme Court?

HALEY: Well, I think it is the right thing that unelected justices no longer decide this, and it’s in the hands of the people. I appreciate that Texas went more on the pro-life side, but as we go through this — listen, my heart broke for her because I had trouble having my children.

These — the states are now going to have to look at these because what we don’t want to see is a woman with a rare condition having to carry a baby until term, no (ph).

KARL: Well, let me ask you just really directly, do you think the Supreme Court in Texas made the wrong decision?

Chris Christie has come out and said it was the wrong decision and he’s criticized you for not giving a direct answer.

Can you give a direct answer now? Is that a wrong decision?

HALEY: I mean, the Supreme Court said what — that the law that the state put was — was the one they had to follow, right?

KARL: The Supreme Court said that she could not have the abortion. That was the rule.

HALEY: Right, so that’s when a state corrects itself and says, how do we make sure that doesn’t happen again? We tweak things all the time as governors.

KARL: So, it was the right decision by the court?

HALEY: Well, the court had to follow the law. The law said that she couldn’t have the abortion. Now, it’s up to the legislature in Texas to say, how do we make sure there are no more Kates that go through that? That’s what you look at.

Haley would not give a straight answer, and the answer she gave revealed that she is a fraud on abortion. Her moderate sounding words are empty talk. Haley is no different than Donald Trump and the rest of the Republican anti-rights party.

Nikki Haley should have been decrying the sad state of affairs in the United States that women have to flee their homes get life saving or preserving medical care.

Trying to finesse a human rights issue that impacts the majority of the population is not a good look.

Nikki Haley wants to take away the rights of women, no matter how vaguely she turns the phrase.

Fast forward to lunchtime, and the problem is that Biden has given Republicans a strategy for winning the war. Keep in mind that Ukraine was invaded. Winning for the Ukrainians would be getting Russian forces out of their country.

Ukraine is not Biden’s war. so why does Biden have to come up with the strategy for Ukraine to win?

The answer is that Republicans don’t want to support Ukraine, and Mike Johnson was too big of a coward to face reporters and explain why.

