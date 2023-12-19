The Trump Campaign Melts Down And Blames George Soros And Joe Biden For Getting Kicked Off The Ballot In Colorado

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The Trump campaign reacted to being kicked off of the ballot in Colorado by claiming that the state Supreme Court is doing the bidding of George Soros and President Joe Biden.

Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Spokesman, reacted to Trump’s Colorado disqualification:

Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice. Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls.

They have lost faith in the failed Biden presidency and are now doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office next November. The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits.

The Trump campaign’s primary tactic, when held accountable in any way for 1/6, is to blame some vast left-wing conspiracy that is out to get Donald Trump. Those 91 felony counts that Trump is facing are all part of the conspiracy. Getting kicked off the ballot in Colorado is also part of the conspiracy.

However, Democrats beat Donald Trump in 2020. Democrats have won or overperformed in every election after Donald Trump’s 2016 victory. Donald Trump is very good for Democratic election results. Democrats don’t need a conspiracy to win, because they have been beating Trump and his party like a drum for years.

Trump got disqualified in Colorado because he participated in an insurrection against the United States government.

The Trump campaign won’t admit the truth, so they melt down into a puddle of conspiracies in a bid to hide the facts.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.