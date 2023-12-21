Secret Service Opens Investigation Into Dukes Of Hazzard Star John Schneider For Calling For Biden To Be Publicly Hung

Share on Social Media x facebook pinterest reddit email mastodon

The Secret Service has opened an investigation into country music singer and former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider after he suggested that President Biden be publicly hung.

Deadline reported, “The federal agency charged with protecting POTUS, the Vice President and their immediate families, as well as major political candidates and high level government officials, have opened a probe into statements the former Dukes of Hazzard star made online against the President and his son Hunter Biden earlier today, Deadline has learned.”

Schneider tweeted:

Where’s the Secret Service?? John Schneider threatening the President of the United States is a crime. pic.twitter.com/nBXYtOaxJu — X  🇺🇸 (@realXanderXjork) December 21, 2023

Schneider has been doing damage control and releasing statements like this one:

Seriously, folks? This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past. I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense.

It’s my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation’s borders and abroad, Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement.

Kathy Griffin was canceled and lost a lot of work due to a picture for a magazine, but John Schneider thinks that it is perfectly fine to tweet a call for President Biden to be publicly hung a few years after there were nooses at the Capitol and chants for the then Speaker of the House and the then vice president to be hung.

Calling for the president to be hung, even if it is disguised as a belief is going to attract the attention of the Secret Service.

John Schneider has gone a long way down the right wing rabbit hole since playing ‘just a good old boy, never meaning no harm.’ on The Dukes Of Hazzard back in the day, and now the Secret Service may come knocking on his door.

