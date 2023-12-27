Here Are 3 Classic Comedy Clips From The Late Tommy Smothers

Facebook

It was announced on Wednesday that Tommy Smothers, one of half of the famed Smothers Brothers comedy team, passed away at age 86. Here are three classic Smothers Brothers clips to honor Tommy.

1). Yo-Yo Man

CBS canceled the Smothers Brothers for their anti-Vietnam war message before I was born, but one of the first Smothers Brothers bits, I got to know as a kid was Yo-Yo Man.

Watch Tommy Smothers show off his yo-yo tricks:

2). Classic Smothers Brothers

In case you are unfamiliar with their work, Dick Smothers was the straight man, and family was a key part of their act. The clip below is a bit of classic Smothers Brothers interaction.

Tom Smothers once said, “We were against the war in Vietnam and for voter registration and social issues. Everybody has their choices, and the obligation of a comedian is first to entertain. And if you’re so inclined, and you have some bigger thought, make sure you express it, because that’s a gift.”

The Smothers Brothers used their gift and their constant conflicts with CBS executives got them yanked off the schedule in 1969, with pressure from the Nixon administration on the network as an added factor.

The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour was a highly rated and popular show that featured a who’s who of 1960s rock from Simon and Garfunkel to The Doors and The Who, the program was an anti-war voice that spoke out and spoke to youth culture.

3). The Smothers Brothers As Musicians

The Smothers Brothers were also talented musicians. Here they are performing with the Boston Pops:

Tom Smothers will always be remembered for his stance for peace.

Smothers said, “It’s hard for me to stay silent when I keep hearing that peace is only attainable through war. There’s nothing more scary than watching ignorance in action.”

Tommy Smothers was an artist who wasn’t worried about brand appeal or being apolitical. Tom Smothers was political, and he and his brother were powerful anti-war voices.

Tom Smothers leaves an enduring legacy that those who pursue peace would be wise to follow.

