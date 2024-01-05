Trump Hits A New Level Of Creepy Cult Leader With Video Claiming He Was Made By God

Facebook

Trump posted a new video to his Truth Social account that makes the claim that he was made by God to save the world.

The video rips off Paul Harvey’s God Made A Farmer and turns into:

God looked down on his planned paradise and said, I need a caretaker. So God gave us Trump. God said I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, fix this country, work all day, fight the Marxists, eat supper, then go to the Oval Office and stay past midnight at a meeting of the heads of state.

So God made Trump. I need somebody with arms. Strong enough to rustle the deep state and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild. Somebody to ruffle the feathers. Tame cantankerous world economic forum. Come home hungry. Have to wait until the first lady is done with lunch with friends. Then tell the ladies to be sure and come back real soon.

And mean it. So God gave us Trump.

Video:

The Trump Cult Is Getting More Extreme

Normal political campaigns don’t have candidates who post videos claiming that they were made by God to save the world. Trump can’t help himself. He had to prove President Biden right. The Trump campaign is all about Trump. Trump isn’t running for America or doing things for the country. The Donald Trump campaign is all about putting Trump back into power, and the fever of the Trump cult isn’t ebbing.

Trump’s most devoted followers are growing more extreme. I have long believed that calling Trump a cult was not enough. Donald Trump is running a political death cult. Trump wants more than worship. He wants to be GOD and determine life and death.

President Biden was correct. The 2024 election is a fight for America, and the nation is up against a Republican Party that is now a cult.

