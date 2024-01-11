MAGA Terrorism: Trump Fraud Trial Judge Receives Bomb Threat

Facebook

Judge Arthur Engoron received a bomb threat at his home on the morning that closing arguments are set to begin in Trump’s fraud trial.

ABC News reported:

In light of the threat, the court is adding additional security for the judge, the court official said.

The bomb threat came the day after it was reported that Trump will not be allowed to deliver part of his own closing statement because he refused to stick to the topics in the case and follow the rules of the court. The threat also came less than 12 hours after Trump did a live Fox News town hall in Iowa, where he refused to reject political violence.

Video of Trump’s answer on political violence:

Trump is asked, “Can you say tonight political violence is never acceptable?”

Instead, Trump changes the subject. Trump won’t denounce political violence. pic.twitter.com/7yxIn0BbO6 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 11, 2024

The media won’t call it what it is, but threats like this are MAGA terrorism. The court system is holding Trump accountable, and the former president’s supporters are responding with threats of violence.

Trump’s rhetoric is encouraging threats against the courts.

Donald Trump needs to be held accountable, not just in courts of law, but in the court of public opinion, as Americans must come together to denounce MAGA terrorism.

