The Ron DeSantis Campaign Melts Down And Accuses The Media Of Iowa Election Interference

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The Ron DeSantis campaign accused the media of election interference for calling the Iowa caucus for Trump early.

DeSantis Communications Director Andrew Romeo tweeted:

Absolutely outrageous that the media would participate in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote. The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet. — Andrew Romeo (@andrewromeo33) January 16, 2024

The DeSantis campaign also released a statement:

The DeSantis campaign claims “election interference” after the media called the race for Trump so early.#IowaCaucus pic.twitter.com/zmBSFsxMC6 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) January 16, 2024

It is funny that Trump’s own election interference phrase would be used by the DeSantis campaign to taint Trump’s victory.

The DeSantis campaign moved itself to Iowa and put everything on the line in the caucus. If DeSantis finishes third, seeing a path forward for his campaign is difficult. If he finishes second, it might not matter because Nikki Haley is set up in New Hampshire to do very well.

By claiming that the election was called too soon, DeSantis does have a built-in excuse for his defeat, as his team can always wonder what would have happened if the race had not been called so soon. The reality is that the results are lining up with the polling in the state.

If Ron DeSantis stays in the primary beyond Iowa, things could get very ugly between the DeSantis and Trump campaigns.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.