No Labels Tried To Recruit Nikki Haley For Their Ticket And It Did Not Go Well

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

No Labels made an offer to Nikki Haley to join their third-party presidential ticket and was immediately shot down by the Haley campaign.

Politico reported:

“If Gov. Haley does not succeed in obtaining the Republican nomination for president and she declares any interest in being part of our bipartisan unity ticket, I’m sure the people at No Labels would give that the most serious consideration, but obviously she’s not done that because she’s an active Republican candidate for president,” said Lieberman, a former Senator.

….

“Nikki has no interest in No Labels, she’s happy with the Republican label,” Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a text message.

But it’s clear that No Labels views Haley positively, whether on their ticket or as the GOP standard-bearer. Two people familiar with the group’s thinking, who were granted anonymity to speak candidly, said that No Labels would prefer that Haley win the GOP nomination since she’s a mainstream Republican. If Haley won the nomination, the group would likely not run a No Labels ticket.

Nikki Haley should have zero interest in No Labels because the ticket that they are threatening to run is doomed. It is unclear whether No Labels can get on the ballot. Joe Lieberman’s comments also suggest that No Labels doesn’t actually have a plan or candidates in mind.

No Labels has struggled to drum up enthusiasm for a third-party spoiler ticket. Not many people are interested in supporting an effort that could help put Donald Trump back in the White House. No Labels has also apparently misjudged the attitude among potential Biden supporters toward their effort. Democrats and Democratic leaners aren’t looking to dump President Biden.

Someone like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) leading a third-party ticket doesn’t get the political blood flowing.

The idea that No Labels floated the possibility of joining the ticket to Nikki Haley suggests that the floundering effort is starting to get a little desperate.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.