Joe Biden Is The Projected Winner Of The New Hampshire Democratic Primary

President Joe Biden is projected to have defeated Rep. Dean Phillips as a write-in candidate in the unsanctioned New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Dave Wasserman of The Cook Political Report tweeted his projection:

I’ve seen enough: Pres. Joe Biden (D) wins the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary. â€” Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 24, 2024

The New Hampshire Democratic Party had organized a write-in effort for President Biden, even though they were very unhappy with the President’s push to get South Carolina to be the first Democratic primary in 2024 and not New Hampshire. If there has been one consistent source of grumbling coming out of New Hampshire, it has been about the loss of first in the nation primary status.

Biden was never in jeopardy of losing to Phillips, but as with the Republican contest, the margin of victory will be interesting. President Biden didn’t register to be on the ballot or set foot in the state during the unsanctioned primary. If the President still ran away with the win, it should put to bed the baseless notion that Democrats would like to have a different nominee.

Phillips’s loss should be the final nail in his presidential primary campaign if the projection holds up. Biden will be on the ballot in all of the remaining contests, meaning there is zero chance for Phillips to win anything, as President Biden is projected to get his first (unofficial) win of 2024.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.

Jason is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements. Awards andÂ Professional Memberships Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association