 Trump Is Having A Temper Tantrum Because Nikki Haley Won't Drop Out
Trump threatens Nikki Haley after New Hampshire primary.

Trump Is Having A Temper Tantrum Because Nikki Haley Won’t Drop Out

Trump is reportedly privately asking people around him why Nikki Haley didn’t drop out of the race after losing New Hampshire as he has increased threats and attacks against her.

Kaitlin Collins of CNN tweeted:

Trump’s tantrum spilled out during his victory speech when he threatened Haley:

And just a little note to Nikki. She’s not gonna win, but if she did, she would be under investigation by those people in 15 minutes. And I could tell you five reasons why already, not big reasons, a little stuff that she doesn’t want to talk about, but she will be under investigation within minutes.

And so would Ron have been, but he decided to get out, he decided to get out. Now Vivek I don’t think would be at all, because he’s perfect, right?

Video:

Trump really thought that Haley was going to quit after losing New Hampshire even though she gave no indication that a loss would cause her to end her campaign.

Donald Trump isn’t taking his smaller than expected margin of victory well in New Hampshire. If Haley stays in the race through Super Tuesday, Trump might lose what little is left of his mind.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â 

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.

Tagged: , , ,

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023

Live your pro-democracy values by supporting independent news and analysis.Â 

Subscribe to The Daily: