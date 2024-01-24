Trump Is Having A Temper Tantrum Because Nikki Haley Won’t Drop Out

Trump is reportedly privately asking people around him why Nikki Haley didn’t drop out of the race after losing New Hampshire as he has increased threats and attacks against her.

Kaitlin Collins of CNN tweeted:

Trump is celebrating his victory in New Hampshire tonight by publicly attacking Nikki Haley for refusing to drop out, criticizing her outfit, implying she would be under investigation if she did win, going after his former White House press secretary and privately inquiring aboutâ€¦ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 24, 2024

Trump’s tantrum spilled out during his victory speech when he threatened Haley:

And just a little note to Nikki. She’s not gonna win, but if she did, she would be under investigation by those people in 15 minutes. And I could tell you five reasons why already, not big reasons, a little stuff that she doesn’t want to talk about, but she will be under investigation within minutes.

And so would Ron have been, but he decided to get out, he decided to get out. Now Vivek I don’t think would be at all, because he’s perfect, right?

Video:

Trump threatens that if Nikki Haley doesn't drop out, she'll end up under investigation for "stuff she doesn't want to talk about" pic.twitter.com/lSPQwCnLMe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2024

Trump really thought that Haley was going to quit after losing New Hampshire even though she gave no indication that a loss would cause her to end her campaign.

Donald Trump isn’t taking his smaller than expected margin of victory well in New Hampshire. If Haley stays in the race through Super Tuesday, Trump might lose what little is left of his mind.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.

Jason is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements. Awards andÂ Professional Memberships Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association