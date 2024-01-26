Things Are So Bad That Even Sean Hannity Doesn’t Defend Trump After E. Jean Carroll Verdict

The E. Jean Carroll verdict was so bad for Trump that Sean Hannity pretended like it didn’t exist and didn’t defend the former president on his Fox News show.

Instead of talking about E. Jean Carroll, Sean Hannity featured Rick Perry, who talked about the border and how Democrats are flipping and joining the Republican Party.

Perry said on the same day that a jury ruled that Trump must pay Carroll more than $83 million, “Texans aren’t going to put up with it. They are standing up and doing what is right. I hope that it doesn’t turn into anything worse than just being put out. But the other thing that will happen is Texas is going to become a substantially more red state than it is. Those Hispanics, historically Democrats along the border, are saying what this administration is doing, and they will walk away from the Democrat party and say no more. We’ve had it with you and we will join the party that’s rule of law and it believes in keeping our country safe and sound and economically viable. ”

Video:

Sean Hannity doesn’t mention E. Jean Carroll but instead talks to Rick Perry, who proclaims the party with a rapist as its leader is switching Democrats who are saying, “We’ve had it with you, and we will join the party that’s of the rule of law.” pic.twitter.com/yg7tgsRN5q — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 27, 2024

Hannity also featured newly minted convict Peter Navarro and even Lara Trump on his show, but E. Jean Carroll and the damages were never mentioned.

Sean Hannity will spend hours defending Trump on anything and everything, but he didn’t want to talk about the Republican nominee being a rapist and owing the woman that he was found liable for assaulting more than $83 million for defaming her.

The fact that Hannity ignored the story suggests that it is terrible news for Trump.

