Self-Pitying Trump Thinks He’s Been Treated Worse Than Lincoln, Who Was Assassinated

Former president and current Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump excels at self-pity, and nothing demonstrated that more than when he announced that he had been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated.

“You know, in history, they say the president that was treated the worst was Abraham Lincoln. But he had the…little Civil War going…I haven’t seen the new list. But if I’m not number one over Abraham Lincoln I will be very disappointed.”

The 16th president of the United States, President Lincoln, was shot in the head by a Confederate sympathizer while at Ford’s Theater in Washington, D.C., on the evening of April 14, 1865.

That is almost like being found liable for sexual assault and fraud and facing 91 felony charges and inciting an insurrection against your own country, except… NOT.

Donald Trump works against the United States, whereas Lincoln worked for it. Lincoln was murdered for his efforts to fight off people like Trump, who wanted a Civil War over their belief that they were entitled to keep human beings as slaves.

Nothing demonstrates Trump’s lack of genuine care for the U.S. more than his attacks about the border, as he strong-armed Republicans into scuttling an actual policy to deal with the border.

Donald Trump didn’t even have success with the border while president, other than the help he got from the Covid pandemic shutting down the border. When that temporary measure expired in May of 2023, the Biden administration warned that they needed more funds to deal with the expected surge.

Guess who refused to give them that money? That’s right. Republicans.

The border problems stem from factors completely unrelated to willingness to deal with it. President Biden wants to deal with it, he just wants to deal with it humanely and it costs money to vet people, to send people who crossed illegally back, to process people — it all costs money.

Republicans would rather “shoot” migrants, put up inhumane razor wire that has sliced and or ensnared a pregnant woman and children, and separate families as a matter of policy — all measures they claim will punish and deter migrants trying to cross into the U.S.

Of course, those things do not work, because the people coming here are fleeing conditions unfathomable to uneducated Americans.

Donald Trump has not been assassinated for being a good president, like Lincoln was. Donald Trump is not president right now. Donald Trump is – finally – being held accountable for a scant few of his actions and he is hollering like a guilty person who feels they are above the law.

Donald Trump is a man comprised of self-pity and ego fragility. He simply can’t handle being challenged and he can’t handle losing. He is so incapable of handling losing like a grown up that he incited what FBI Director Wray called an act of domestic terrorism against his own country in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election that he lost.

Now he’s publicly moaning that he should get the Biggest Victim prize and his supporters cheered and laughed, even though they’ve spent years mocking anyone with feelings and compassion as snowflakes.

Donald Trump is no victim. He just doesn’t like being treated like a grown man who is expected to follow the law.

