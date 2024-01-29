Trump Is Raging After Court Monitor Uncovers Potential Tax Fraud

Trump is blowing up after the court-appointed monitor in the New York fraud case uncovered potential tax fraud.

How Much Money Was Trump’s Loan For?

The court monitor uncovered a loan that appeared not to exist that allowed Donald Trump to dodge roughly $50 million in taxes.

The Daily Beast reported on the Trump legal response:

In an indignant court filing Monday morning, a lawyer for the Trumps for the first time launched an all-out attack on Judge Barbara S. Jones—calling her latest report on the family company an absolute lie, a cheap attempt to justify her government-mandated job, and a last-minute ploy to bolster the New York Attorney General’s bank fraud case that just wrapped up.

“Further oversight is unwarranted and will only unjustly enrich the monitor as she engages in some ‘Javert’ like quest,” he wrote, making a reference to the fictional French law enforcement officer in Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables, who’s defined by his obsessive pursuit and lack of empathy.

The Trumps are also grumbling about having to pay a court-appointed monitor $2.6 million. They are provided what they called proof of the existence of the loan that wasn’t proof, but an office memo directing that the ‘loan’ be filed in their records.

How Much Money Could Trump Lose In The New York Fraud Case?

The judgment in the New York civil fraud case against Trump, three of his adult kids, and the Trump Organization is expected this week. If the judge agrees to the New York Attorney General’s request that a $370 million penalty be imposed, Trump could see all of his cash wiped out.

The former president is facing four criminal trials involving 91 felony counts, and it is possible that there could be criminal tax fraud cases added to his legal troubles.

Trump keeps playing politics, while the world that he has built around himself appears to be burning to the ground.

