Trump Privately Claims He Is More Popular Than Taylor Swift

Trump responded to the idea that Taylor Swift might endorse Joe Biden for president by privately claiming that he is more popular than the biggest musician on the planet.

Rolling Stone reported:

Behind the scenes, Trump has reacted to the possibility of Biden and Swift teaming up against him this year not with alarm, but with an instant projection of ego. In recent weeks, the former president has told people in his orbit that no amount of A-list celebrity endorsements will save Biden. Trump has also privately claimed that he is “more popular” than Swift is and that he has more committed fans than she does, a person close to Trump and another source with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone.

Last month, the source close to Trump adds, the ex-president commented to some confidants that it “obviously” made no sense that he was not named Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year — an honor that went to none other than Swift in December.

Is Trump More Popular Than Taylor Swift?

Trump is not more popular than Taylor Swift.

Let’s compare the experiences of Taylor Swift and Donald Trump.

Taylor Swift attends NFL games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and she has never been booed. Trump got booed at an Iowa-Iowa State football game.

Trump got booed at the World Series in 2019, and he got booed at a UFC event.

At a different UFC event, Trump got flipped off.

Advantage: Swift

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour did over $1 billion in ticket sales.

Donald Trump may owe $1 billion to plaintiffs in civil lawsuits.

Advantage: Swift

Taylor Swift had 44 songs in the Billboard Top 100 in 2023.

Donald Trump had none.

Advantage: Swift

Number Of Times Named Time’s Person Of The Year:

Taylor Swift: 1

Donald Trump: 0

Advantage: Swift

Taylor Swift has a boyfriend who loves her and shows her affection in public.

Melania Trump won’t let Donald ride in the same car as her.

Advantage: Swift

Donald Trump was found in a court of law to be a rapist.

Taylor Swift is leading what will hopefully be the Era of Women.

Advantage: Swift

The Swifties are an army of sweet people, and if this is your first time visiting PoliticusUSA, welcome. We’re happy to have you.

If Donald Trump and his band of incel insurrections, who, by the way, can’t handle Nikki Haley without having a total meltdown, think that they can be more popular than Taylor Swift, they are more than wrong. They are delusional.

