Trump Press Conference Turns Disastrous After Teamsters Meeting

Trump met with the Teamsters to apparently try to get their endorsement, but the press conference turned into a disaster when Trump was asked about fraud.

The former president was asked, “Do you plan to try to use campaign funds or PAC money to try to pay some of the penalties in New York defamation and fraud cases?”

Trump replied, “I don’t understand, what?”

The reporter tried again, “Are you thinking of potentially trying to use campaign money to pay some of those penalties that you’ve already incurred? ”

Trump lost his stuff and declared himself innocent, “What penalties? In the New York fraud case, the defamation case. I didn’t do anything wrong. I mean, that’s been proven as far as I’m concerned. And actually, we won in the Court of Appeals. You probably saw that. That case has been largely won in the Court of Appeals. That was a political case coordinated with the White House by the Attorney General, I assume is what you’re talking about.”

Video:

Reporter: “Are you thinking of trying to use campaign funds to pay some of the penalties?” Trump: “What penalties?” Reporter: “In the New York fraud case and the defamation case.” Trump: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I mean, that’s been proven as far as I’m concerned.” pic.twitter.com/pmw7AJt4Fh — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) January 31, 2024

Trump continues to spread the lie that he won the fraud in the appeals, but he won a single point in the appeals court, he didn’t win the case, which is why the penalty phase of the fraud case could move forward.

Donald Trump has already been found guilty of fraud, so it doesn’t matter if he thinks that he did nothing wrong.

Trump’s press conference was supposed to be about the meeting with the Teamsters. Instead, he veered off into conspiracy theories, seemed out of it, and showed why he is mentally unfit to be president.

