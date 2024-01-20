Trump Has His Most Cognitively Impaired Moment Yet As He Confuses Nancy Pelosi And Nikki Haley

Facebook

Donald Trump is not well, and he demonstrated it once again in New Hampshire by confusing former Speaker Nancy Pelosi with his primary opponent, Nikki Haley.

Trump said at an event in New Hampshire, “Reports the crowds, you know, by the way, they never report the crowd on January 6, you know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley. You know, they do you know they destroyed all of the information all of the evidence everything deleted and destroyed all of it all of it Because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10, 000 people.”

Video:

Wow while rambling about January 6th, a confused Trump blames Nikki Haley for January 6th and says she was in charge of security for the Capitol pic.twitter.com/uw6FzJsqD9 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2024

Nikki Haley never served in the US House of Representatives. Nikki Haley was Trump’s UN Ambassador, and she resigned from that position in October 2018, which was years before the 1/6 attack.

Donald Trump has made false claims about documents being destroyed, the size of the crowd, and someone else being in charge of security that day numerous times. The person who he meant to refer to was former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump got Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi confused not once because that would be a blunder, and those things happen to all candidates, but several times.

The Trump campaign and the Republican Party are doing their best to cover it up, but Donald Trump is not well. These cognitive incidents are happening frequently on the campaign trail.

Republicans and conservative media claim that Biden is cognitively impaired, but Biden doesn’t confuse events and people like Donald Trump does.

Beyond the alleged criminal activity, there is a body of growing evidence that Trump is not well enough to carry out the duties of the presidency, and instead of focusing on the horserace aspects of the 2024 election, the press needs to ask questions about Trump who has never released his medical records while appearing to be in serious mental decline.

