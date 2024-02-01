Stephen Colbert Tells Trump America Dumped You And We’re Never Getting Back Together

Stephen Colbert had a message for Donald Trump that the country dumped him and is never getting back together with him.

Colbert said, “Now, Trump’s allies are taking their holy war to the MAGA Mecca: Newsmax.

Clip of Newsmax, “I kinda have a problem, though, with the hardcore Taylor Swift fans. They are totally over the top worshiping this woman. I think what they call it is, uh, they’re elevating her to an idol. In fact, if you look it up in the Bible, it’s a sin.”

Stephen Colbert said, “Yeah. Stop worshiping false idols and buy yourself a piece of Donald Trump’s old suit! Look, I’ll come out and say it. I’ll say it. I don’t care who knows it. I’m a hardcore Swiffer. Okay? I’ll go so far as to say I’m a wet jet. Taylor, Taylor is one of the few joyful things we have in this country, and I’m not gonna stand here and let Trump’s TV goons drag her into their hell-slop of grievance and hair gel! This country dumped Donald Trump! And we are never, ever getting back together. Like, ever! You know what I’m saying? Never! Uh-uh-uh. So MAGA, keep Taylor’s name out of your dirty little mouths.”

Video:

Trump is really mad because Taylor Swift was named Time’s Person Of The Year, and he wasn’t, which isn’t surprising because the award is for Person of the Year, not Most Indicted Person of the Year or Person Most Likely to Go to Prison This Year.

Since Trump and his crew of criminality have already proven that they can’t defeat Joe Biden, they are turning their attention to someone who isn’t running for office and hasn’t made a public comment about the 2024 election.

Trump is that ex who can’t take a hint. He was dumped publicly, but he refused to leave, and now he is back again, begging for another chance, but all his presence does is remind you of why you broke up in the first place.

It is over. America has moved on, and Donald Trump needs to go.

