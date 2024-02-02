Trump Is Losing It Over New Fani Willis Court Filing

Trump proclaimed that the Georgia RICO case is over after Fani Willis defended herself against smears from his allies in a new court filing.

What Did Trump Post About Fani Willis?

A frantic Trump falsely posted on Truth Social:

Fani Willis, the D.A. of Fulton County, just admitted to having a sexual relationship with the Prosecutor she, in consultation with the White House and DOJ, appointed to “GET PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.” By going after the most high level person, and the Republican Nominee, she was able to get her “lover” much more money, almost a Million Dollars, than she would be able to get for the prosecution of any other person or individual. THAT MEANS THAT THIS SCAM IS TOTALLY DISCREDITED & OVER!

None of what Trump posted was true.

What Did Fani Willis’s Court Filing Say?

This is what DA Willis’s court filing said:

The affidavit also clarifies that, although District Attorney Willis and Special Prosecutor Wade have been professional associates and friends since 2019, there was no personal relationship between them in November 2021 at the time of Special Prosecutor Wade’s appointment, and Defendants offer no support for their insistence that the exercise of any prosecutorial discretion (i.e., any charging decision or plea recommendation) in this case was impacted by any personal relationship.

Without those additional factors, the existence of a relationship between members of a prosecution team, in and of itself, is simply not a status that entitles a criminal defendant any remedy. County Superior Court No. 21108166) that would in any way support disqualification or dismissal in this matter was a blatant misrepresentation designed to seek publicity instead of a meritorious legal remedy.

Trump and his co-defendants are trying to smear Willis and get her removed from the case because that might be their only hope of avoiding a criminal conviction. Unlike Trump’s co-defendants, Willis submitted evidence to the court to support her timeline and why she should not be removed.

No matter how much Donald Trump blusters and hopes, the RICO is not likely to go away.

Is Trump’s real motivation to end the case?

Given his previous behavior, it is likely that what Trump is really trying to do is his favorite tactic of discrediting the source to cast doubt on the charges that he is facing.

One thing is clear: Trump’s response was a disproportional, unhinged fantasy that reeked more of desperation than a credible legal strategy.

