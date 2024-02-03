Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Is An Even Bigger Threat To National Security Than You Thought

According to a new court filing in the classified documents case against Trump, only a few thousand people were screened before they entered Mar-a-Lago.

Alan Feuer of The New York Times found this troubling note in a government court filing:

In a fascinating govt filing rejecting Trump’s discovery requests in the classified documents case come this factoid:

Of the 48,000 guests who visited Mar-a-Lago when Trump had secret material there only 2,200 had their names checked and only 2,900 passed thru metal detectors. pic.twitter.com/0L2dUR38tu — Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) February 2, 2024

I don’t know if the data point is fascinating. It is terrifying that people could get into Trump’s club, where he was hiding classified documents and showing them off to guests without passing through a metal detector or having their names checked.

As long as you paid Trump the money for a membership, the person could get access to Trump’s club, the former president, and all of the national security secrets that he could steal.

Mar-a-Lago has always been a potential national security nightmare, but it was even worse than potentially could have been imagined. Trump is getting everything he wants from his MAGA mega fan, Judge Aileen Cannon, but the lack of security at Mar-a-Lago illustrates that Trump and his club are a threat to national security.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.