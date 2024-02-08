CNN Bursts Into Laughter At Trump’s Incoherent SCOTUS Remarks

CNN cut off Trump’s remarks after Supreme Court arguments and laughed at the former president for incoherently rambling.

Trump said nothing about the Colorado case and instead jabbered:

— I consider it to be more election interference by the Democrats. Good news is we’re leading in virtually every poll. We’re leading the — I don’t even know if we have anymore, not sure that we have that the Republican candidates, somebody running. But not making any impact. So as you know, we won Iowa, we won New Hampshire in records, each one a record. I think that we’ll do very well, I’m heading out right now to Nevada for the caucuses.

And I think that we’ll do very well there, all the polls indicate we’re in the 90s. Maybe more than the 90s. Certainly did well in a primary that didn’t matter where they voted very nicely. And we have tremendous support from the people of our country. They hate what is happening at the border. They hate what is happening just generally, we’re not a respected…

CNN cut Trump off after about 90 seconds, and Jale Tapper said to laughter, “ Okay. I think we’ve gotten all the legal analysis we’ll get out of President Trump. “

Video:

Trump said nothing about the ballot disqualification case but seemed intent on trying to use the little bit of national TV coverage that he got to jam his entire campaign speech into a few minutes before the networks realized what was going on and cut him off.

What made the situation even more bizarre was that Trump appeared to be reading his campaign speech off of a teleprompter in a low, monotone voice like he just woke up from a nap or was about to go take a nap.

Trump’s attempts to manipulate and game the media are being laughed at.

The former president looks, sounds, and acts like a person in serious cognitive decline, who should not be in consideration for the presidency.

