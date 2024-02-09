President Joe Biden has been letting America see his anger, and that bit of reality makes him much more reliable to the American people.

Joe Biden Is Angry

At his press conference after the report from Special Counsel Hur came out about Biden’t handling of classified documents. the president let his anger show.

Check out some of these exchanges starting with the one that he had with Peter Doocy:

Q President Biden, something the special counsel said in his report is that one of the reasons you were not charged is because, in his description, you are a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

THE PRESIDENT: I am well-meaning, and I’m an elderly man, and I know what the hell I’m doing. I’ve been President. I put this country back on its feet. I don’t need his recommendation. That’s totally un- —

Q How bad is your memory? And can you continue as President?

THE PRESIDENT: My memory is so bad, I let you speak. That’s the —

Biden hammered the next memory questions:

Q Do you feel your memory has gotten worse, Mr. President?

THE PRESIDENT: Now, look, my memory has not gotten — my memory is fine. My memory — take a look at what I’ve done since I’ve become President. None of you thought I could pass any of the things I got passed. How did that happen?

You know, I guess I just forgot what was going on.

Q Should voters have concerns about your age? How are you going to assuage them? And do you fear that this report is only going to fuel further their concerns about your age?

THE PRESIDENT: Only by some of you.

Biden was livid about Hur talking about his son’s death, “In addition, I know there’s some attention paid to some language in the report about my recollection of events. There’s even a reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that. Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself it wasn’t any of their damn business.”

Video:

President Biden has been a passionate defender of workers, the middle class, democracy, and reproductive rights, but it was important for the American people to see that, unlike Trump, the President is a fighter. He wasn’t about to let Hur smear him without a response.

People can relate to President Biden’s anger, and they can understand why he is so angry.

Donald Trump is angry all of the time, but he is angry not for others, but only for himself. Trump’s anger is that of a potential career criminal who is finally facing the consequences.

Biden is angry because he and his family have been smeared unjustly by someone who was abusing their power.

Amgryt Biden is the best Biden, and the White House should be afraid to have the President show more anger, because even years after the pandemic, a lot of America is still angry.

