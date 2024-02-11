Biden Slams Greedy Corporations In Super Bowl Video

President Biden has released a new video in which he calls out corporations for shrinkflation, which is charging more for less product.

The President said:

It’s Super Bowl Sunday. And if you’re anything like me, you like to be surrounded by a snack or two while watching the big game.

You know, when buying snacks for the game, you might have noticed one thing: sports drinks bottles are smaller, bag of chips has fewer chips, but they’re still charging ya just as much. And as an ice cream lover, what makes me the most angry is that ice cream cartons have actually shrunk in size, but not in price.

I’ve had enough of what they call shrinkflation. It’s a rip off. Some companies are trying to pull a fast one by shrinking the products little by little and hoping you won’t notice. Give me a break.

The American public is tired of being played for suckers. I am calling on companies to put a stop to this. Let’s make sure businesses do the right thing now.

Video:

While you were Super Bowl shopping, did you notice smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same? Folks are calling it Shrinkflation and it means companies are giving you less for every dollar you spend. Iâ€™m calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/wL1NsEh78F â€” President Biden (@POTUS) February 11, 2024

It is refreshing to have a president who will take on corporate America instead of plotting his next big tax cut and giveaway to corporations. Corporations are cashing in big by lowering the amount consumers are given in a package while keeping the price the same.

Inflation has fallen, so shrinkflation is nothing more than corporate greed, and the President was right it has to stop.

Americans aren’t fools and they don’t deserve to be ripped off by corporate America.

