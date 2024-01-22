Trump Implodes And Admits He’s Planning Even Bigger Tax Cuts For Corporations

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

During a Fox News interview, Trump admitted that he plans to double down on his economy killing corporate tax cuts and make them bigger.

Video:

Fox reporter: Would you do larger tax cuts for corporations? Trump: Yeah, I was planning on doing it pic.twitter.com/Fur1gx1fDQ — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 22, 2024

When asked by Fox about more corporate tax cuts, Trump answered, “Yeah, I’m planning on doing it.

Trump’s comments to Fox News came after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was caught by a C-SPAN camera saying that Trump plans cuts to healthcare for Americans.

It is not a difficult puzzle to put together. Trump plans to cut healthcare and program spending and redirect the money toward tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. We have seen this movie before. It is what Trump did during his last term in the White House.

The tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations also tanked the economy, putting the US in a recession before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Donald Trump isn’t hiding his plans. He is going to take from the poor to give to the rich, which is another reason why he must be kept out of the Oval Office.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.