Stephen Colbert Delivers One Of The Most Crushing Jokes Ever About Trump

Stephen Colbert compared Biden and Trump and called Trump a malicious elderly rapist in a crushing description of the former president.

Colbert said:

Last Thursday, we finally got the report from the special counsel investigating Joe Biden’s retention of classified documents, Robert Hur. Hur’s investigation found insufficient evidence to charge the president with a crime. But the report did contain one bombshell. After a 15-month investigation, special counsel Hur has determined Joe Biden is old. I’m sorry you had to find out this way. Turns out, he’s not just old.

Hur said the president could be described as “A sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with poor memory.” Kinda going off road in a report about classified documents. “Your honor, we the jury have reached a verdict. We find the defendant not guilty of murder. But he is ugly and his mother dresses him funny.”

Now, here’s the thing. We fact-checked this last Thursday, and it turns out, Joe Biden is old. I said double-check today, and it turns out he’s older.

Here’s the thing. Here’s the thing. Hur’s extracurricular description of the president reinforces a concern many voters already have about his advanced age. But we are where we are. Unless something drastic happens, it’s Biden versus Trump. Voters are just going to have to choose between a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory or a contemptible, malicious elderly rapist with a poor memory. I don’t know what to do.

President Biden is old. This fact should not be a shock to anyone. Donald Trump is also old and likely in worse physical health than the current president. Voters have no idea because Trump refuses to release his medical records.

No matter how old the two candidates are, the difference is in character. One candidate has been found legally liable for rape by a jury of his peers. This same candidate is also charged with 91 criminal felonies. He was also impeached twice when he was president and tried to overthrow the government after he lost an election.

The other candidate tries to help people and is well-known for his caring and empathy. He also mixes up names sometimes.

If you put aside their ages and look at the character of the candidates the choice isn’t difficult.

Stephen Colbert’s Trump joke highlighted just how easy the choice should be.

