Trump Claims That His Cognitive Decline Is Intentional

In South Carolina, Trump claimed that he is intentionally confusing Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden with Barack Obama.

Trump said:

But when I say that Obama is the president of our country, blah, blah, blah, they go, He doesn’t know that it’s Biden! He doesn’t know. So it’s very hard to be sarcastic when I interpose Because I’m not a Nicky fan, and I’m not a Pelosi fan, and when I purposely interpose names They said he didn’t know Pelosi from Nikki from tricky Nikki, tricky Nikki, he didn’t know I interpose and they make a big deal out of it.

I said, no, no, I think they both stink. They have something in common. They both stay. And remember this. When I make a statement like that about Nikki, that means she will never be running for vice president. She will never be running for vice president. Remember that.

Video:

Trump: Itâ€™s very hard to be sarcastic. When I interposeâ€” Iâ€™m not a Nikki fan and Iâ€™m not a Pelosi fan. When I purposely interpose names, they say he didnâ€™t know Pelosi from Nikki. pic.twitter.com/UFjnRq4Qg6 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 15, 2024

Trump is claiming that he is speaking in a sarcasm code, so when Trump says Nikki Haley, he really means Nancy Pelosi, unless he doesn’t, but when Trump says Barack Obama, he really means Joe Biden, except when he doesn’t.

Donald Trump’s guiding philosophy is to never admit that he is wrong about anything, so Trump had to come up with convoluted way of suggesting that he showing signs of cognitive decline intentionally.

The former president’s cover story is absurd and makes no sense, as he now appears to be campaigning on his cognitive decline being an intentional choice.

Instead of asking Biden, the media needs to be asking a whole lot of questions about Trump.

