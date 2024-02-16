Alina Habba Has Now Cost Trump $443 Million By Being A Terrible Lawyer

Trump attorney Alina Habba blamed a witch hunt, not her bad legal skills, for the fact that she has cost her client almost $500 million.

Habba said in a statement after the New York fraud verdict:

This verdict is a manifest injustice – plain and simple. It is the culmination of a multi-year, politically fueled witch hunt that was designed to “take down Donald Trump,” before Letitia James ever stepped foot into the Attorney General’s office. Countless hours of testimony proved that there was no wrongdoing, no crime, and no victim.

Given the grave stakes, we trust that the Appellate Division will overturn this egregious verdict and end this relentless persecution against my clients.

Let me make one thing perfectly clear: this is not just about Donald Trump – if this decision stands, it will serve as a signal to every single American that New York is no longer open for business.

In order for Trump to appeal, he has to come up with $355 million. Trump has been unable to attract quality lawyers because he refuses to pay them and listen to them. The fact that Trump is a nightmare client who is more likely to stiff his lawyers than pay them is why he has been forced to use people like Habba to represent him.

Alina Habba is still riding the MAGA train and saying what Trump wants to hear, even as she is part of the reason why the train has derailed and is currently on fire.

