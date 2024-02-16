Putin Killed Navalny And Now The World Must Crush Him In Ukraine

The death of Alexei Navalny was carried out by MAGA hero Putin, and the best way for the world to respond is to topple the Russian dictator’s regime by defeating him in Ukraine.

NBC News reported on Navalny’s death:

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in prison, the country’s prison service said Friday, following a yearslong struggle against official corruption and President Vladimir Putin’s government that saw him survive several poisoning attempts.

…

Navalny was serving a combined 30 ½-year jail sentence when he died. He went missing in Russia’s penal system in December, eventually turning up at a high-security penal colony in a remote town above the Arctic Circle.

Navalny was sent to prison for thirty and a half years for opposing Putin.

Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, said while speaking at the Munich Security Conference, “I would like Putin and his staff, everybody around him, his government, his friends…they will be punished for what they have done with country, with my family and with my husband. They will be brought to justice and this day will come soon.”

Video:

Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya "I would like Putin and his staff, everybody around him, his government, his friends…they will be punished for what they have done with country, with my family and with my husband. They will be brought to justice and this day will come soon." pic.twitter.com/yvjEV5xyTf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 16, 2024

By the end of his life Navalny expressed support for Ukraine’s struggle against the Russian invaders, but he also seemed to believe that Russia and Ukraine would again be the same country someday, and Navalny was not a liked or popular figure in Ukraine, which is why on the surface, it may seem contradictory to call for the world to push even harder to support Ukraine and defeat Putin, but it is not.

Navalny’s death and the Russian invasion were both fueled by Putin’s contempt and hatred for democracy.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian pro-democracy fighters are dead. They suffered the same fate as Navalny for opposing Putin.

Putin is losing the war in Ukraine. The Ukraine invasion has left his regime vulnerable.

The world can strike a major blow toward the goal

of toppling Putin by not just defeating him, but by crushing him.

Putin’s MAGA minions are buying him time by blocking aid to Ukraine in the US House, but it is not enough for the world to condemn Putin for Navalny’s death. The best response is one that could both save democracy in Ukraine, and further weaken the Putin regime, and that is overwhelming military support for Ukraine.